Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -64.61% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The stock price for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) currently stands at $0.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.1435 after starting at $0.1402. The stock’s lowest price was $0.135 before closing at $0.14.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.64 on 06/01/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.13 on 05/24/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AGLE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -91.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.13 to $1.64. In the Healthcare sector, the Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.23 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.76 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.21M and boasts a workforce of 61 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3358, with a change in price of -0.2862. Similarly, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. recorded 617,214 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.92%.

Examining AGLE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGLE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AGLE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.36%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.74% and 17.46%, respectively.

AGLE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -69.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -88.83%. The price of AGLE leaped by -16.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.40%.