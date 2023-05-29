Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s current trading price is -95.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.54%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.37 and $15.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.28 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.82 million over the last three months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has a current stock price of $0.61. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.61 after opening at $0.5966. The stock’s low for the day was $0.5478, and it eventually closed at $0.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Clearmind Medicine Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -79.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.50M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3479, with a change in price of -2.5240. Similarly, Clearmind Medicine Inc. recorded 1,173,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.64%.

How CMND’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMND stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CMND Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Clearmind Medicine Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 7.40%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 24.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.67% and 25.49%, respectively.

CMND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -80.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -86.86%. The price of CMND fallen by 2.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.79%.