Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s current trading price is -91.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.25 and $15.89 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.28 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is $1.30. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.319 after an opening price of $1.29. The stock briefly fell to $1.26 before ending the session at $1.28.

In terms of market performance, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $15.89 on 08/10/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.25 on 05/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.40M and boasts a workforce of 1329 employees.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.5339, with a change in price of -3.9600. Similarly, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. recorded 329,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSSE stands at 12.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 12.74.

CSSE Stock Stochastic Average

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.33%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.73% and 13.61%, respectively.

CSSE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -74.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -80.60%. The price of CSSE leaped by -29.54% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.34%.