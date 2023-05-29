Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. Inc. (CQP) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CQP has fallen by 1.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.90%.

The stock of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is currently priced at $44.91. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $46.93 after opening at $45.96. The day’s lowest price was $44.82 before the stock closed at $46.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $61.39 on 11/30/22 and the lowest value was $39.33 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of CQP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s current trading price is -26.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$39.33 and $61.39. The Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 0.24 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.22 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.74B.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.18, with a change in price of -9.67. Similarly, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. recorded 207,756 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.72%.

CQP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 27.70%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.14%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.48% and 38.84%, respectively.