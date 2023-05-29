Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Central Puerto S.A.’s current trading price is -7.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 128.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.81 and $6.93. The company, active in the Utilities sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.26 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.19 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) is $6.43. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.68 after opening at $6.41. It dipped to a low of $6.37 before ultimately closing at $6.43.

Central Puerto S.A.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.93 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value being $2.81 on 07/05/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.11B.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Central Puerto S.A.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Central Puerto S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.00, with a change in price of +0.66. Similarly, Central Puerto S.A. recorded 209,728 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.44%.

CEPU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Central Puerto S.A. over the past 50 days is 81.18%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.24%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 74.63% and 80.14%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CEPU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CEPU has fallen by 10.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.05%.