Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s current trading price is -6.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.80 and $6.22. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.32 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.16 million observed over the last three months.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) currently has a stock price of $5.80. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.85 after opening at $5.79. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.66 before it closed at $5.78.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $6.22 on 03/09/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.80 on 10/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 1005 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.49, with a change in price of +1.28. Similarly, Cellebrite DI Ltd. recorded 185,454 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.32%.

CLBT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cellebrite DI Ltd. over the past 50 days is 62.37%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.56%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 75.00% and 61.88%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CLBT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 33.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLBT has fallen by 9.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.94%.