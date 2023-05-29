BRP Group Inc.: Rising -36.47% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) stock is currently valued at $21.18. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $21.28 after opening at $20.72. The stock briefly dropped to $20.63 before ultimately closing at $20.71.

BRP Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $33.34 on 08/26/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $20.10 on 05/23/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of BRP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. BRP Group Inc.’s current trading price is -36.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.37%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $20.10 and $33.34. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.28 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.42B and boasts a workforce of 3802 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.29, with a change in price of -3.81. Similarly, BRP Group Inc. recorded 346,889 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.25%.

Examining BRP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRP stands at 2.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.16.

BRP Stock Stochastic Average

BRP Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.72%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.59% and 15.85%, respectively.

BRP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -15.75%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -28.03%. The price of BRP decreased -15.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.90%.