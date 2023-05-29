Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s current trading price is -20.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.81%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.05 and $20.47. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.32 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.22 million over the last 3 months.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.47 on 08/03/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $16.05 on 12/30/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 905.02M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.11, with a change in price of -0.34. Similarly, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. recorded 231,018 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.06%.

RA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. over the last 50 days is 9.52%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 9.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.05% and 11.34%, respectively.

RA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 0.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.25%. The price of RA decreased -5.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.16%.