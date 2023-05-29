BRC Inc. (BRCC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. BRC Inc.’s current trading price is -49.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.87%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.79 and $11.07. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 0.32 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) currently has a stock price of $5.55. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.61 after opening at $5.47. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.3628 before it closed at $5.48.

BRC Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $11.07 on 08/30/22, and the lowest price during that time was $4.79, recorded on 04/05/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BRC Inc. (BRCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.16B and boasts a workforce of 918 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.86, with a change in price of -0.78. Similarly, BRC Inc. recorded 543,489 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.32%.

How BRCC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRCC stands at 2.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.27.

BRCC Stock Stochastic Average

BRC Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 74.58%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.42% and 70.96%, respectively.

BRCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BRCC has fallen by 10.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.35%.