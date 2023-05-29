Biora Therapeutics Inc.: Analyzing BIOR Stock Trends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) current stock price is $4.26. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $4.6152 after opening at $4.55. The stock’s lowest point was $3.90 before it closed at $4.46.

Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $28.75 on 08/10/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.95 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of BIOR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -85.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.95 and $28.75. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.91M and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Biora Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Biora Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.24, with a change in price of +1.91. Similarly, Biora Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,528,155 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +81.28%.

BIOR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Biora Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 69.20%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.66%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 76.68% and 76.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BIOR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 29.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -28.76%. The price of BIOR increased 81.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.14%.