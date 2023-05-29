Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Beyond Air Inc.’s current trading price is -56.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.90 and $11.76 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.27 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

The stock of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is currently priced at $5.14. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.405 after opening at $5.32. The day’s lowest price was $5.10 before the stock closed at $5.30.

Beyond Air Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.76 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.90 on 06/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 159.08M and boasts a workforce of 70 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.19, with a change in price of -1.19. Similarly, Beyond Air Inc. recorded 321,432 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XAIR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

XAIR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Beyond Air Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.94%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.14% and 26.38%, respectively.

XAIR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.80% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XAIR has leaped by -10.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.07%.