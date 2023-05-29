Behind Insight Enterprises Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has a stock price of $135.72. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $136.675 after an opening price of $133.57. The day’s lowest price was $133.57, and it closed at $132.94.

Insight Enterprises Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $144.84 on 04/05/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $81.11 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of NSIT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s current trading price is -6.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.34%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $81.11 and $144.84. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.25 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.42B and boasts a workforce of 13448 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 126.72, with a change in price of +33.52. Similarly, Insight Enterprises Inc. recorded 301,091 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.80%.

Examining NSIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSIT stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

NSIT Stock Stochastic Average

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 66.03%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.43% and 87.71%, respectively.

NSIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 35.35%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 30.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NSIT has fallen by 13.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.74%.