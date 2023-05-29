ATKR’s Market Whiplash: 6.85% YTD Rise, -3.32% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.85%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.84%. The price of ATKR decreased -3.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.02%.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock is currently valued at $121.19. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $121.34 after opening at $120.29. The stock briefly dropped to $119.08 before ultimately closing at $119.49.

Atkore Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $154.86 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $70.50 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of ATKR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Atkore Inc.’s current trading price is -21.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$70.50 and $154.86. The Atkore Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.3 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.49 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.65B and boasts a workforce of 5000 employees.

Atkore Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Atkore Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 132.05, with a change in price of +6.36. Similarly, Atkore Inc. recorded 464,860 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.54%.

ATKR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATKR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

ATKR Stock Stochastic Average

Atkore Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 14.87%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.59% and 20.51%, respectively.