Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Inc. (GTEC) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GTEC has fallen by 27.46%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.83%.

At present, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has a stock price of $1.81. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.95 after an opening price of $1.95. The day’s lowest price was $1.60, and it closed at $1.89.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.79 on 08/10/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.13 on 05/15/23.

52-week price history of GTEC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s current trading price is -62.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.13 and $4.79. The Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.29 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.51M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8948, with a change in price of -0.1900. Similarly, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation recorded 132,058 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.50%.

GTEC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTEC stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GTEC Stock Stochastic Average

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.95%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.11% and 82.07%, respectively.