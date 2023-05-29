Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Amplify Energy Corp.’s current trading price is -30.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.51%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.49 and $10.38. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.31 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.64 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has a stock price of $7.22. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $7.30 after an opening price of $7.26. The day’s lowest price was $7.10, and it closed at $7.15.

Amplify Energy Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.38 on 11/01/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.49 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 278.62M and boasts a workforce of 208 employees.

Amplify Energy Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Amplify Energy Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.76, with a change in price of -0.73. Similarly, Amplify Energy Corp. recorded 549,223 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMPY stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

AMPY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Amplify Energy Corp. over the last 50 days is 74.18%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.36% and 82.91%, respectively.

AMPY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -17.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMPY has fallen by 6.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.12%.