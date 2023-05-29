American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. American Superconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -39.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.20 and $6.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.24 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.14 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is currently priced at $4.01. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.09 after opening at $4.00. The day’s lowest price was $3.92 before the stock closed at $3.99.

American Superconductor Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.65 on 06/02/22 and a low of $3.20 for the same time frame on 12/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 117.81M and boasts a workforce of 326 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.70, with a change in price of +0.43. Similarly, American Superconductor Corporation recorded 161,162 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMSC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMSC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for American Superconductor Corporation over the last 50 days is 28.15%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 34.23%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.04% and 47.15%, respectively.

AMSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.97% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMSC has leaped by -1.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.30%.