Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -17.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $38.34 and $54.11. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.32 million observed over the last three months.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) currently has a stock price of $44.75. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $45.01 after opening at $44.25. The lowest recorded price for the day was $43.83 before it closed at $44.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Acushnet Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $54.11 on 03/01/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $38.34 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.99B and boasts a workforce of 7300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Acushnet Holdings Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.72, with a change in price of +1.97. Similarly, Acushnet Holdings Corp. recorded 334,043 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.60%.

How GOLF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOLF stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

GOLF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Acushnet Holdings Corp. over the last 50 days is at 11.17%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 11.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.85% and 5.88%, respectively.

GOLF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOLF has leaped by -10.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.34%.