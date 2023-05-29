A Tale of Resilience: SciPlay Corporation Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is $19.54. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $19.61 after opening at $19.58. The stock touched a low of $19.53 before closing at $19.58.

SciPlay Corporation’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.87 on 05/18/23, and the lowest price during that time was $10.60, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of SCPL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. SciPlay Corporation’s current trading price is -1.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.60 and $19.87. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.26 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.44B and boasts a workforce of 855 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.80, with a change in price of +3.68. Similarly, SciPlay Corporation recorded 476,489 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.20%.

SCPL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCPL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SCPL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for SciPlay Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 93.07%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.63% and 93.84%, respectively.

SCPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 21.52%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.15%. The price of SCPL fallen by 14.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.66%.