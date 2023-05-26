YUM Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) current stock price is $130.26. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $131.20 after opening at $130.69. The stock’s lowest point was $129.10 before it closed at $130.87.

In terms of market performance, Yum! Brands Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $143.24 on 05/02/23, while the lowest value was $103.96 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of YUM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -9.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $103.96 and $143.24. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.53B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 131.56, with a change in price of +2.18. Similarly, Yum! Brands Inc. recorded 1,521,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.70%.

YUM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. over the past 50 days is 23.60%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 8.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 5.79% and 7.31%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

YUM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.70%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.26%. The price of YUM decreased -5.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.92%.