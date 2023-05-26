Understanding AMC Networks Inc. Inc. (AMCX) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -42.42%. The price of AMCX leaped by -29.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.51%.

The stock price for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) currently stands at $11.96. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.63 after starting at $12.56. The stock’s lowest price was $11.76 before closing at $12.65.

In terms of market performance, AMC Networks Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $40.10 on 05/31/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $12.31 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of AMCX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. AMC Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -70.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$12.31 and $40.10. The AMC Networks Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.42 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 544.06M and boasts a workforce of 1948 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.76, with a change in price of -3.71. Similarly, AMC Networks Inc. recorded 444,911 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.68%.

AMCX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMCX stands at 3.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.02.

AMCX Stock Stochastic Average

AMC Networks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.80%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.87% and 2.12%, respectively.