TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. TTM Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -22.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.13 and $17.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is $13.60. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $13.625 after an opening price of $13.21. The stock briefly fell to $13.20 before ending the session at $13.17.

TTM Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $17.49 on 08/25/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $11.13 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.41B and boasts a workforce of 17800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.68, with a change in price of -1.48. Similarly, TTM Technologies Inc. recorded 494,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTMI stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

TTMI Stock Stochastic Average

TTM Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.82%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.09% and 88.84%, respectively.

TTMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -9.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -12.35%. The price of TTMI fallen by 17.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.62%.