The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s current trading price is -18.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $195.24 and $278.31. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.58 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.42 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is $226.51. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $229.40 after opening at $229.00. It dipped to a low of $223.28 before ultimately closing at $228.78.

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $278.31 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value being $195.24 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.44B and boasts a workforce of 64366 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating The Sherwin-Williams Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 229.03, with a change in price of -10.82. Similarly, The Sherwin-Williams Company recorded 1,533,782 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.56%.

How SHW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHW stands at 3.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.03.

SHW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Sherwin-Williams Company over the past 50 days is 62.51%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 28.16%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 33.71% and 41.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SHW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.56% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SHW has leaped by -1.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.73%.