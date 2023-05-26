The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -31.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.81%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $186.47 and $284.45. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.9 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.79 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) currently stands at $193.57. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $192.46 after starting at $190.04. The stock’s lowest price was $188.531 before closing at $191.10.

In terms of market performance, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $284.45 on 08/18/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $186.47 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.29B and boasts a workforce of 63000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 242.87, with a change in price of -59.01. Similarly, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recorded 1,699,898 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EL stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

EL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. over the last 50 days is 9.17%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 10.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.91% and 4.93%, respectively.

EL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -21.98%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.08%. The price of EL leaped by -21.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.15%.