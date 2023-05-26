The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current trading price is -32.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $24.59 and $40.73. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.2 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.65 million observed over the last three months.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) currently has a stock price of $27.68. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $27.925 after opening at $27.62. The lowest recorded price for the day was $27.445 before it closed at $27.59.

In terms of market performance, The Carlyle Group Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $40.73 on 06/06/22, while the lowest value was $24.59 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.03B and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.59, with a change in price of -2.16. Similarly, The Carlyle Group Inc. recorded 3,378,061 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.24%.

How CG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CG stands at 1.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.35.

CG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 36.61%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.91%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 43.48% and 43.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CG has leaped by -4.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.28%.