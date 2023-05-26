Sphere 3D Corp. Inc. (ANY) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.54%. The price of ANY decreased -31.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.74%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock is currently valued at $0.30. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.32 after opening at $0.31. The stock briefly dropped to $0.297 before ultimately closing at $0.32.

Sphere 3D Corp.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.10 on 05/31/22 and a low of $0.23 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of ANY Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Sphere 3D Corp.’s current trading price is -72.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.81%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.23 and $1.10. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 1.25 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.84 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.05M and boasts a workforce of 429 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3806, with a change in price of +0.0245. Similarly, Sphere 3D Corp. recorded 1,143,733 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.89%.

ANY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ANY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sphere 3D Corp. over the last 50 days is 1.48%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.17% and 8.46%, respectively.