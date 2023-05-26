Quhuo Limited (QH) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Quhuo Limited’s current trading price is -73.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.07 and $7.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.27 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.33 million over the last three months.

The stock of Quhuo Limited (QH) is currently priced at $1.91. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.70 after opening at $1.63. The day’s lowest price was $1.60 before the stock closed at $1.68.

In terms of market performance, Quhuo Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.30 on 08/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.07 on 12/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Quhuo Limited (QH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.52M and boasts a workforce of 495 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5797, with a change in price of +0.5457. Similarly, Quhuo Limited recorded 905,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.82%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QH stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Quhuo Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.76%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.19% and 7.02%, respectively.

QH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 59.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QH has fallen by 35.46%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.14%.