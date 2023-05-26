Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Prudential Financial Inc.’s current trading price is -27.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $75.37 and $110.96. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.0 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.73 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is currently priced at $80.07. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $80.326 after opening at $79.49. The day’s lowest price was $78.77 before the stock closed at $79.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Prudential Financial Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $110.96 on 11/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $75.37 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.35B and boasts a workforce of 39854 employees.

Prudential Financial Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Prudential Financial Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.76, with a change in price of -19.39. Similarly, Prudential Financial Inc. recorded 2,298,101 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRU stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

PRU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Prudential Financial Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 37.07%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.83% and 38.79% respectively.

PRU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.24%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PRU has leaped by -4.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.82%.