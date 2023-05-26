PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. PLBY Group Inc.’s current trading price is -83.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.64%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.51 and $9.61. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.99 million over the last 3 months.

At present, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has a stock price of $1.58. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.705 after an opening price of $1.67. The day’s lowest price was $1.55, and it closed at $1.67.

PLBY Group Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.61 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.51 on 05/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 116.30M and boasts a workforce of 497 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1909, with a change in price of -1.1700. Similarly, PLBY Group Inc. recorded 1,248,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLBY stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.04.

PLBY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PLBY Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 10.45%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.55% and 36.87%, respectively.

PLBY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -42.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -57.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PLBY has fallen by 0.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.82%.