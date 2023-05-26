PBF: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PBF has fallen by 11.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.88%.

At present, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has a stock price of $38.52. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $38.68 after an opening price of $37.92. The day’s lowest price was $37.425, and it closed at $38.76.

PBF Energy Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $49.00 on 10/27/22 and the lowest value was $24.63 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of PBF Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. PBF Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -21.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.63 and $49.00. The PBF Energy Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 2.8 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.97B and boasts a workforce of 3616 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.15, with a change in price of -2.26. Similarly, PBF Energy Inc. recorded 2,926,067 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.54%.

PBF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBF stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

PBF Stock Stochastic Average

PBF Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 51.25%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.01% and 91.90%, respectively.