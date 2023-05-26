Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -4.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.12 and $13.84. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.72 million observed over the last three months.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) currently has a stock price of $13.24. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.33 after opening at $13.25. The lowest recorded price for the day was $13.13 before it closed at $13.19.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $13.84 on 02/23/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $10.12 on 10/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.06B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.85, with a change in price of +1.37. Similarly, Owl Rock Capital Corporation recorded 1,761,337 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.55%.

How ORCC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORCC stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

ORCC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Owl Rock Capital Corporation over the past 50 days is 86.03%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.15% and 86.01%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ORCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ORCC has fallen by 2.66%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.02%.