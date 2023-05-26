Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -70.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 160.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.92 and $8.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.74 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 22.71 million over the last three months.

At present, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has a stock price of $2.39. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.69 after an opening price of $2.69. The day’s lowest price was $2.26, and it closed at $2.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.08 on 06/02/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.92 on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.51B and boasts a workforce of 2570 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.76, with a change in price of +1.25. Similarly, Opendoor Technologies Inc. recorded 23,608,723 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +114.09%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPEN stands at 3.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.47.

OPEN Stock Stochastic Average

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 72.26%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.92% and 78.32%, respectively.

OPEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 106.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OPEN has fallen by 85.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.83%.