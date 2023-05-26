Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -21.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.32%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $41.96 and $72.27. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.9 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.01 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is $56.78. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $61.03 after an opening price of $60.35. The stock briefly fell to $56.57 before ending the session at $60.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $72.27 on 07/12/22 and the lowest value was $41.96 on 12/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.68B and boasts a workforce of 4900 employees.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.09, with a change in price of +9.94. Similarly, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. recorded 939,727 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLLI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OLLI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 33.89%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.23% and 8.40%, respectively.

OLLI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 21.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -4.31%. The price of OLLI leaped by -11.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -14.35%.