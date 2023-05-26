MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (MYMD) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 85.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MYMD has fallen by 14.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.53%.

The stock of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) is currently priced at $2.13. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.22 after opening at $2.22. The day’s lowest price was $1.98 before the stock closed at $2.08.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.15 on 08/10/22 and the lowest value was $0.90 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of MYMD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -65.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 137.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.90 and $6.15. The MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.21 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.54 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.29M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.84, with a change in price of +0.97. Similarly, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 463,549 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +82.91%.

MYMD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 79.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 72.73%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.73% and 72.58%, respectively.