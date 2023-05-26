Home  »  Stock   »  MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock: A Year ...

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s current trading price is -24.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 231.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.45 and $19.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.31 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.6 million over the last three months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) stock is currently valued at $14.74. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $15.77 after opening at $15.59. The stock briefly dropped to $14.57 before ultimately closing at $15.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $19.49 on 03/06/23 and a low of $4.45 for the same time frame on 09/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.06B and boasts a workforce of 3511 employees.

MINISO Group Holding Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating MINISO Group Holding Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.35, with a change in price of +4.01. Similarly, MINISO Group Holding Limited recorded 1,475,888 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MNSO stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

MNSO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.00%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.27%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.85% and 30.92%, respectively.

MNSO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 37.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 59.18%. The price of MNSO decreased -11.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.88%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.