MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s current trading price is -24.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 231.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.45 and $19.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.31 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.6 million over the last three months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) stock is currently valued at $14.74. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $15.77 after opening at $15.59. The stock briefly dropped to $14.57 before ultimately closing at $15.70.

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $19.49 on 03/06/23 and a low of $4.45 for the same time frame on 09/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.06B and boasts a workforce of 3511 employees.

MINISO Group Holding Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating MINISO Group Holding Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.35, with a change in price of +4.01. Similarly, MINISO Group Holding Limited recorded 1,475,888 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MNSO stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

MNSO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.00%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.27%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.85% and 30.92%, respectively.

MNSO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 37.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 59.18%. The price of MNSO decreased -11.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.88%.