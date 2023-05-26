Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -63.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $13.98 and $80.37. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.67 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) is $29.26. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $29.70 after opening at $27.43. The stock touched a low of $27.38 before closing at $27.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $80.37 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $13.98, recorded on 03/13/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 333.56M and boasts a workforce of 239 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.66, with a change in price of -29.41. Similarly, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. recorded 454,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.13%.

How MCB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MCB stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

MCB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. over the last 50 days is at 51.62%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 79.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.53% and 69.92%, respectively.

MCB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -56.74%. The price of MCB leaped by -5.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.20%.