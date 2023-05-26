MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. MaxLinear Inc.’s current trading price is -34.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.05 and $43.66 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months.

The stock of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is currently priced at $28.47. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $28.72 after opening at $27.55. The day’s lowest price was $27.55 before the stock closed at $27.39.

The market performance of MaxLinear Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $43.66 on 02/01/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $23.05 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.19B and boasts a workforce of 1844 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.27, with a change in price of -5.48. Similarly, MaxLinear Inc. recorded 581,623 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MXL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

MXL Stock Stochastic Average

MaxLinear Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 41.75%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.78%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.54% and 76.92%, respectively.

MXL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -16.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.37%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MXL has leaped by -3.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.79%.