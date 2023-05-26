MAX Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) is $9.92. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $7.84 after opening at $7.50. It dipped to a low of $7.47 before ultimately closing at $7.60.

MediaAlpha Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $17.01 on 02/24/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.08 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of MAX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MediaAlpha Inc.’s current trading price is -41.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.08 and $17.01. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 495.90M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For MediaAlpha Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating MediaAlpha Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.74, with a change in price of -0.44. Similarly, MediaAlpha Inc. recorded 271,959 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.28%.

MAX Stock Stochastic Average

MediaAlpha Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 46.10%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.50% and 78.29%, respectively.

MAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MAX has fallen by 31.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 48.73%.