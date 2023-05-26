Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Masco Corporation’s current trading price is -13.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.66%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $42.33 and $58.18. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.1 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.88 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Masco Corporation (MAS) has a stock price of $50.23. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $50.50 after an opening price of $50.25. The day’s lowest price was $49.73, and it closed at $50.28.

In terms of market performance, Masco Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $58.18 on 05/27/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $42.33 on 10/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Masco Corporation (MAS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.53B and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.39, with a change in price of +3.56. Similarly, Masco Corporation recorded 1,875,011 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.63%.

MAS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Masco Corporation over the last 50 days is 43.22%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 10.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.04% and 21.66%, respectively.

MAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MAS has leaped by -1.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.29%.