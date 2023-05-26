Liberty Energy Inc. Inc. (LBRT) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -21.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LBRT has fallen by 0.16%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.78%.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) currently has a stock price of $12.64. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $12.85 after opening at $12.76. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.58 before it closed at $13.06.

The market performance of Liberty Energy Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $19.08 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $10.71, recorded on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of LBRT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Liberty Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -33.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.02%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $10.71 and $19.08. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.92 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.72 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.19B and boasts a workforce of 4580 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Liberty Energy Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Liberty Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.05, with a change in price of -3.37. Similarly, Liberty Energy Inc. recorded 2,937,378 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.05%.

LBRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LBRT stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

LBRT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Liberty Energy Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 51.59%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.72% and 75.70%, respectively.