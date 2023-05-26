Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current trading price is -35.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.73%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $12.84 and $20.49. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.01 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.54 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) currently stands at $13.19. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $13.235 after starting at $13.09. The stock’s lowest price was $12.80 before closing at $13.13.

In terms of market performance, Levi Strauss & Co. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.49 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $12.84 on 05/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.39B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.17, with a change in price of -2.33. Similarly, Levi Strauss & Co. recorded 2,401,897 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEVI stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

LEVI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Levi Strauss & Co. over the last 50 days is 6.88%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 21.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.26% and 16.07%, respectively.

LEVI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.01%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.23%. The price of LEVI leaped by -7.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.42%.