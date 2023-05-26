Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Latham Group Inc.’s current trading price is -63.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.13%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.12 and $11.02. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.45 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is currently priced at $4.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.01 after opening at $3.53. The day’s lowest price was $3.53 before the stock closed at $3.55.

Latham Group Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $11.02 on 06/08/22 and a low of $2.12 for the same time frame on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 478.52M and boasts a workforce of 2198 employees.

Latham Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Latham Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.24, with a change in price of +0.78. Similarly, Latham Group Inc. recorded 417,175 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWIM stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

SWIM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Latham Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 99.47%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.64% and 81.66%, respectively.

SWIM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.22% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SWIM has fallen by 85.19%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.11%.