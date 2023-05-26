Knowles Corporation (KN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Knowles Corporation’s current trading price is -16.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.57 and $20.25 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.53 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

At present, Knowles Corporation (KN) has a stock price of $16.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.18 after an opening price of $16.36. The day’s lowest price was $16.36, and it closed at $16.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Knowles Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $20.25 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $11.57 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Knowles Corporation (KN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.55B and boasts a workforce of 7000 employees.

Knowles Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Knowles Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.04, with a change in price of +0.43. Similarly, Knowles Corporation recorded 706,308 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

KN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Knowles Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 54.15%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.15%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.97% and 43.32%, respectively.

KN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.93%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KN has fallen by 7.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.12%.