Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -12.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $43.53 and $64.35 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.09 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.0 million over the last three months.

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is currently priced at $56.36. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $56.73 after opening at $54.82. The day’s lowest price was $54.71 before the stock closed at $54.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $64.35 on 02/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $43.53 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.18B and boasts a workforce of 28100 employees.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.75, with a change in price of +3.95. Similarly, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. recorded 1,944,516 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KNX stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

KNX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.89%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.98%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.92% and 32.37%, respectively.

KNX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 7.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KNX has fallen by 5.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.12%.