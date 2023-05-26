Joby Aviation Inc. Inc. (JOBY) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 63.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 34.77%. The price of JOBY fallen by 38.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.34%.

The stock price for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) currently stands at $5.49. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.60 after starting at $5.51. The stock’s lowest price was $5.30 before closing at $5.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Joby Aviation Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.15 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.15 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of JOBY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Joby Aviation Inc.’s current trading price is -23.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.15 and $7.15. The Joby Aviation Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.85 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.72B and boasts a workforce of 1422 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Joby Aviation Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.27, with a change in price of +2.13. Similarly, Joby Aviation Inc. recorded 3,129,531 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.13%.

JOBY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JOBY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JOBY Stock Stochastic Average

Joby Aviation Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.16%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.06% and 83.49%, respectively.