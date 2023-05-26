JBL’s Stock Woes: Up 24.74% in 6 Months, Up 24.74% in Just 5 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 29.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.74%. The price of JBL increased 14.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.22%.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) stock is currently valued at $88.28. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $88.71 after opening at $85.76. The stock briefly dropped to $85.73 before ultimately closing at $84.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jabil Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $89.10 on 04/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $48.80 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of JBL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Jabil Inc.’s current trading price is -0.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$48.80 and $89.10. The Jabil Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.12 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.08 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.70B and boasts a workforce of 250000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 80.81, with a change in price of +20.08. Similarly, Jabil Inc. recorded 1,202,152 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.44%.

JBL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JBL stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

JBL Stock Stochastic Average

Jabil Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.51%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.23% and 95.10%, respectively.