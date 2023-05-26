ICU Stock Update: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) currently has a stock price of $0.48. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.56 after opening at $0.56. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.45 before it closed at $0.57.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $22.00 on 10/28/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.55, recorded on 05/25/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ICU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s current trading price is -97.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -14.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.55 and $22.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.83M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.7273, with a change in price of -3.6234. Similarly, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation recorded 495,436 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.38%.

ICU Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 1.30%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.80% and 2.30%, respectively.

ICU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -88.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -90.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ICU has leaped by -76.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -26.39%.