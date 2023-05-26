Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s current trading price is -5.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $29.84 and $45.70 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.33 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.21 million over the last three months.

At present, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has a stock price of $43.26. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $43.54 after an opening price of $43.24. The day’s lowest price was $42.90, and it closed at $43.24.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $45.70 on 05/02/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $29.84 on 06/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.97B and boasts a workforce of 21400 employees.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Howmet Aerospace Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.96, with a change in price of +3.85. Similarly, Howmet Aerospace Inc. recorded 2,913,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HWM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

HWM Stock Stochastic Average

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.48%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.03% and 46.85%, respectively.

HWM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 9.77%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HWM has fallen by 2.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.25%.