Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Down -13.10% in 6 Months, Down 43.18% in 30 Days

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has a current stock price of $1.26. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.28 after opening at $0.92. The stock’s low for the day was $0.9101, and it eventually closed at $0.93.

52-week price history of HSCS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s current trading price is -79.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.71 and $6.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 86970.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.17M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2047, with a change in price of +0.4201. Similarly, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. recorded 1,683,612 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +50.02%.

HSCS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. over the last 50 days is at 66.67%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 88.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.96% and 28.29%, respectively.

HSCS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 50.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.10%. The price of HSCS fallen by 43.18% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 46.84%.