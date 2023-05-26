Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Harmonic Inc.’s current trading price is 0.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.04%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.27 and $16.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.38 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is $17.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $16.87 after an opening price of $16.50. The stock briefly fell to $16.50 before ending the session at $16.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Harmonic Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $16.97 on 05/26/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.27 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.88B and boasts a workforce of 978 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.35, with a change in price of +3.88. Similarly, Harmonic Inc. recorded 1,352,708 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.60%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLIT stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

HLIT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Harmonic Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.90%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.08%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.86% and 88.42% respectively.

HLIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 30.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 15.51%. The price of HLIT fallen by 23.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.16%.