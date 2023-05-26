Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Gritstone bio Inc.’s current trading price is -71.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.70 and $5.85. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.0 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.6 million observed over the last three months.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has a current stock price of $1.66. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.80 after opening at $1.79. The stock’s low for the day was $1.65, and it eventually closed at $1.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gritstone bio Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.85 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.70 on 05/25/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 144.57M and boasts a workforce of 233 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.6981, with a change in price of -1.7900. Similarly, Gritstone bio Inc. recorded 691,222 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.88%.

How GRTS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRTS stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

GRTS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gritstone bio Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.63%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.95%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 3.43% and 7.83%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GRTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -51.88% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -47.80%. The price of GRTS leaped by -30.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.54%.